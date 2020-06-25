220 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283 Kiwanis Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom Tempe home in perfect location. Owner has updated with granite countertops, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Home is settled on a HUGE lot with plenty of room for entertaining. Contact us for a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 E COLGATE Drive have any available units?
220 E COLGATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 E COLGATE Drive have?
Some of 220 E COLGATE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E COLGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 E COLGATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.