Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:17 PM

220 E COLGATE Drive

220 East Colgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 East Colgate Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Kiwanis Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Cozy 3 bedroom Tempe home in perfect location. Owner has updated with granite countertops, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Home is settled on a HUGE lot with plenty of room for entertaining. Contact us for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 E COLGATE Drive have any available units?
220 E COLGATE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 E COLGATE Drive have?
Some of 220 E COLGATE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 E COLGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 E COLGATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 E COLGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 E COLGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 220 E COLGATE Drive offer parking?
No, 220 E COLGATE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 220 E COLGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 E COLGATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 E COLGATE Drive have a pool?
No, 220 E COLGATE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 E COLGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 E COLGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 E COLGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 E COLGATE Drive has units with dishwashers.
