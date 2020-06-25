All apartments in Tempe
2149 E 10TH Street

2149 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2149 East 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/2019! You won't want to miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe town home nestled in quiet University Ranch Community. Located less than 2 miles from ASU, this charming town home is perfect for students looking for a quiet home off campus, or anyone looking for a home with easy access to freeways and all Tempe has to offer. Orbit Shuttle service and the light rail offer convenient transportation to Tempe, Scottsdale, and Mesa! This is an end unit which borders a green belt and has a large back patio off the living room with plenty of room for a patio set. Inside you'll find a gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, all black appliances and granite counter tops. Both bathrooms have also been remodeled with full tile showers, white vanities and new fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2149 E 10TH Street have any available units?
2149 E 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2149 E 10TH Street have?
Some of 2149 E 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2149 E 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2149 E 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 E 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2149 E 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2149 E 10TH Street offer parking?
No, 2149 E 10TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 2149 E 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 E 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 E 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 2149 E 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2149 E 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2149 E 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 E 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 E 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
