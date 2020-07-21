2141 E KIRKLAND LANE # 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 3/2 townhouse with vaulted ceilings, fresh updated paint, all wood and tile flooring, huge split master with recently remodeled enclosed bathroom, community pool and facilities, private tranquil patio, storage, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*