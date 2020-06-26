Amenities

2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. Available 07/12/19 Tempe 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with Pool & Landscaping - Great Location - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JULY 12, 2019



2,032 Sq Ft, 4 Bed/2 Bath - Upgraded Cabinets; Granite Counter Tops; Wood Floors; Fixtures - Tile and Carpet - Eat-In Kitchen w/Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances: Flat Top Stove - Living Room and Family Room - Large Backyard with Covered Patio, Private Pool w Pool Chemical Service & Landscaping Service Included, Front/Back Yard both have Grass with Underground Auto Sprinkler System - 2 Car Garage w/Electric Openers Quick Access to 60 & 101.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.



DIRECTIONS: BROADWAY & McCLINTOCK - From McClintock go East on Broadway, South on River, East on El Parquet, South on Shannon, East on Palmcroft to Property.



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe Water



SCHOOLS: Curry, Connolly, McClintock High



$1,995.00 Rent + 1.8% Tax Per Month

$1,995.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)

$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



(RLNE3275015)