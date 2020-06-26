All apartments in Tempe
2131 E. Palmcroft Dr.
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2131 E. Palmcroft Dr.

2131 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2131 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Meadows East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. Available 07/12/19 Tempe 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with Pool & Landscaping - Great Location - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JULY 12, 2019

2,032 Sq Ft, 4 Bed/2 Bath - Upgraded Cabinets; Granite Counter Tops; Wood Floors; Fixtures - Tile and Carpet - Eat-In Kitchen w/Pantry & Stainless Steel Appliances: Flat Top Stove - Living Room and Family Room - Large Backyard with Covered Patio, Private Pool w Pool Chemical Service & Landscaping Service Included, Front/Back Yard both have Grass with Underground Auto Sprinkler System - 2 Car Garage w/Electric Openers Quick Access to 60 & 101.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups.

DIRECTIONS: BROADWAY & McCLINTOCK - From McClintock go East on Broadway, South on River, East on El Parquet, South on Shannon, East on Palmcroft to Property.

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Tempe Water

SCHOOLS: Curry, Connolly, McClintock High

$1,995.00 Rent + 1.8% Tax Per Month
$1,995.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE3275015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. have any available units?
2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. have?
Some of 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. offers parking.
Does 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. has a pool.
Does 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 E. Palmcroft Dr. has units with dishwashers.
