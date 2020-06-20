All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2110 E DUNBAR Drive

2110 East Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 East Dunbar Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Continental Villas East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
This highly sought after Townhome is perfect for the family or entertaining! Newly painted throughout w/ tile in all the rt places. The spacious living rm can be used as a formal area AND family entertainment with rm for a large screen TV. The formal dining rm has tiled flooring & cld be used as a Fmly Rm . The kitchen features white cabinets, tile flooring and a breakfast area. Also comes equipped with a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Mstr Suite has own bath & walkin closet. Hobby-Laundry Room comes with Washer and Dryer included with access to the outside. Beautiful rear courtyard w/ interlocking pavers, covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Please note owner is an active Real Estate Agent in Arizona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 E DUNBAR Drive have any available units?
2110 E DUNBAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 E DUNBAR Drive have?
Some of 2110 E DUNBAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 E DUNBAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 E DUNBAR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 E DUNBAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 E DUNBAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2110 E DUNBAR Drive offer parking?
No, 2110 E DUNBAR Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2110 E DUNBAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 E DUNBAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 E DUNBAR Drive have a pool?
No, 2110 E DUNBAR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2110 E DUNBAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 E DUNBAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 E DUNBAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 E DUNBAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
