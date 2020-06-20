2110 E DUNBAR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

This highly sought after Townhome is perfect for the family or entertaining! Newly painted throughout w/ tile in all the rt places. The spacious living rm can be used as a formal area AND family entertainment with rm for a large screen TV. The formal dining rm has tiled flooring & cld be used as a Fmly Rm . The kitchen features white cabinets, tile flooring and a breakfast area. Also comes equipped with a dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Mstr Suite has own bath & walkin closet. Hobby-Laundry Room comes with Washer and Dryer included with access to the outside. Beautiful rear courtyard w/ interlocking pavers, covered patio and low maintenance landscaping. Please note owner is an active Real Estate Agent in Arizona.