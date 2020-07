Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in the sought-after Warner Ranch Landing Subdivision. Beautiful Custom Paint and Upgrades throughout. Open and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, tile, laminate and carpet in all the right places. Won't last long! A Must See! No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS.