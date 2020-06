Amenities

Updated 2-bedroom-1.5 bath townhome-style home in a fourplex. End unit. Open floor plan. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and half a bath downstairs. No carpet except on stairs. Washer/Dryer in unit. Convenient location - close to shopping, ASU, down town, middle and elementary schools within walking distance. Close to US 60, I-10 and Loop 101 and Loop 202. Available August 1, 2020.