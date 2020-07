Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Tempe home! Spacious bedrooms, close to 60 and 101.New vinyl plank floors, freshly painted, new ceiling fans through out.Move in Costs:$1550 Per month, plus tax$1550 Security Deposit$45 Per adult$150 1x Administrative feeNo more than 3 unrelated tenants per Tempe regulations.one small to medium sized dog may be ok - please inquire