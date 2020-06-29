1975 E Richards Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

**Comfortable 3br/2ba/2carport HOUSE (BASELINE & COUNTRY CLUB WAY) - EXCELLENT Tempe Location!! This house is a three bedroom & two full baths



This house is off of Baseline and Country Club Way with direct access to the Loop 60. Excellent Tempe schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!



Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 2 Car Carport, spacious bedrooms, lots of closet space.



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,535.25



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

Location: TEMPE



(RLNE3427363)