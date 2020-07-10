194 W Buena Vista dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33ff700034 ----

Beautifully upgraded and modern house in Tempe. Remodeled kitchen and new appliances, remodeled bathrooms and upgraded flooring. This house comes with all appliances. the backyard is spectacular with stone walkway, Swimming pool and built in BBQ and fireplace. You won\'t want to miss this - hurry and call us so we can show you this beauty!

move in costs:

$ 2400 plus tax monthly rent

$ 2400 deposit

$ 100 administrative fee

$ 45 per adult application fee

pets are ok with approval of the owner



