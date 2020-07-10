All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

194 W Buena Vista dr

194 West Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

194 West Buena Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Pecan Grove Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33ff700034 ----
Beautifully upgraded and modern house in Tempe. Remodeled kitchen and new appliances, remodeled bathrooms and upgraded flooring. This house comes with all appliances. the backyard is spectacular with stone walkway, Swimming pool and built in BBQ and fireplace. You won\'t want to miss this - hurry and call us so we can show you this beauty!
move in costs:
$ 2400 plus tax monthly rent
$ 2400 deposit
$ 100 administrative fee
$ 45 per adult application fee
pets are ok with approval of the owner

Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 W Buena Vista dr have any available units?
194 W Buena Vista dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 W Buena Vista dr have?
Some of 194 W Buena Vista dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 W Buena Vista dr currently offering any rent specials?
194 W Buena Vista dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 W Buena Vista dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 W Buena Vista dr is pet friendly.
Does 194 W Buena Vista dr offer parking?
No, 194 W Buena Vista dr does not offer parking.
Does 194 W Buena Vista dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 W Buena Vista dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 W Buena Vista dr have a pool?
Yes, 194 W Buena Vista dr has a pool.
Does 194 W Buena Vista dr have accessible units?
No, 194 W Buena Vista dr does not have accessible units.
Does 194 W Buena Vista dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 W Buena Vista dr does not have units with dishwashers.

