Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Perfect rental home in desirable Alta Mira. This home has it all - gorgeous granite counter tops and cabinets in kitchen, wood burning fireplace in family room and a diving pool. This is a must see in a great location. Also note the solar panels which will provide approximately $100 per month credit towards electric. It makes your rent payment about $1800 per month!! Don't miss this one.......