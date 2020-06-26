All apartments in Tempe
1915 N Scovel St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 5:55 PM

1915 N Scovel St

1915 North Scovel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1915 North Scovel Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Perfect location nicely nestled between Tempe and Scottsdale. This two bedroom, two bathroom townhome boasts gorgeous hardwood floors with tile in the kitchen and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Additional features include all fresh paint, vaulted ceilings in the common areas, fireplace, 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer and a split floor plan. Location will rent this house on its own! Best of Scottsdale AND Tempe, with quick freeway access too!!!! Get this hot one fast! Rent is $1,380 + 4% Tax. $55 app fee per adult. Well behaved pet(s) considered with refundable deposit. Listed by Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 N Scovel St have any available units?
1915 N Scovel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 N Scovel St have?
Some of 1915 N Scovel St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 N Scovel St currently offering any rent specials?
1915 N Scovel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 N Scovel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 N Scovel St is pet friendly.
Does 1915 N Scovel St offer parking?
Yes, 1915 N Scovel St offers parking.
Does 1915 N Scovel St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 N Scovel St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 N Scovel St have a pool?
No, 1915 N Scovel St does not have a pool.
Does 1915 N Scovel St have accessible units?
No, 1915 N Scovel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 N Scovel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 N Scovel St does not have units with dishwashers.
