1915 N Scovel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Perfect location nicely nestled between Tempe and Scottsdale. This two bedroom, two bathroom townhome boasts gorgeous hardwood floors with tile in the kitchen and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Additional features include all fresh paint, vaulted ceilings in the common areas, fireplace, 2-car garage, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer and a split floor plan. Location will rent this house on its own! Best of Scottsdale AND Tempe, with quick freeway access too!!!! Get this hot one fast! Rent is $1,380 + 4% Tax. $55 app fee per adult. Well behaved pet(s) considered with refundable deposit. Listed by Renters Warehouse.