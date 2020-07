Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with open floorplan, new carpet in the bedrooms and a resort style pool outback! Terrific quiet neighborhood in a great location with ez access to shopping, transportation routes, schools and entertainment. Pool service is included in rent so you just relax and float in the pool and not have to worry about it.