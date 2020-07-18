1857 E UNIVERSITY Drive

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of neutral tile, and carpeting in the bedrooms. Located in a quiet triplex, no apartment style living here! Full sized washer, dryer, and refrigerator included in unit. The unit comes with two assigned parking spaces. Close to ASU, new light rail, new Tempe Marketplace shopping district, freeway access and more! Rent includes water and front landscape. No dogs, call regarding cats please. Application fees, once paid are NON-REFUNDABLE Owner is a licensed real estate agent in AZ.