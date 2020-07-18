All apartments in Tempe
1857 E UNIVERSITY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1857 E UNIVERSITY Drive

1857 East University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1857 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with lots of neutral tile, and carpeting in the bedrooms. Located in a quiet triplex, no apartment style living here! Full sized washer, dryer, and refrigerator included in unit. The unit comes with two assigned parking spaces. Close to ASU, new light rail, new Tempe Marketplace shopping district, freeway access and more! Rent includes water and front landscape. No dogs, call regarding cats please. Application fees, once paid are NON-REFUNDABLE Owner is a licensed real estate agent in AZ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

