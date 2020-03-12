Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1830 Cornell Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1830 Cornell Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1830 Cornell Dr
1830 East Cornell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1830 East Cornell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Optimist Park Northwest
Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Three bedroom home with an office. On-site laundry, pool, outdoor bar, king bedroom, queen bedroom, full size bedroom. Office has built in shelves, desk, executive chair, printer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1830 Cornell Dr have any available units?
1830 Cornell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 1830 Cornell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Cornell Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Cornell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Cornell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1830 Cornell Dr offer parking?
No, 1830 Cornell Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1830 Cornell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Cornell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Cornell Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1830 Cornell Dr has a pool.
Does 1830 Cornell Dr have accessible units?
No, 1830 Cornell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Cornell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Cornell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Cornell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Cornell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Similar Pages
Tempe 1 Bedrooms
Tempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with Parking
Tempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Tempe
Riverside
Sunset
Holdeman
North Tempe Indian Bend
Hughes Acres
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
Rio Salado College
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College