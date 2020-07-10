1823 E Citation Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

Very nice home on corner lot w/ pool and spacious yard! This great home features: lots of tile and wood flooring, 2-tone paint, granite counters in kitchen, and vaulted ceilings. You'll love spending time in the spacious backyard with private sparkling pool and large covered patio. Mature landscaping in the front and backyard, including rose bushes and citrus trees with plenty of room for a garden. Pool service included. Kyrene school district! Excellent location near shopping and restaurants and easy access to highway 101. No pets please.



Application Fee: $45, One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available.



12 Months



