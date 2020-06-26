All apartments in Tempe
1737 E Pebble Beach Drive

Location

1737 East Pebble Beach Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic location in Tempe, 2-1/2 miles from ASU & close to everywhere you want to be. This 4 bedroom house features a full house remodel of EVERYTHING, including cabinets, granite counter tops, bathrooms, appliances, windows, recessed lights, and new paint. Newer A/C. Tile flooring everywhere makes it easy to keep a clean floor. Huge laundry room can be used for storage, office etc. Beautiful backyard has newly surfaced diving pool and deck, and huge covered patio. Ready for outdoor enjoyment, any time of year. 2 car garage has storage cabinets. Washer/dryer and fridge included. Yard & pool service included.Tenant pays for water/trash and electric. Owner pays for pool and yard maintenance. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator provided by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
1737 E Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1737 E Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 E Pebble Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.
