1737 E Pebble Beach Drive

Fantastic location in Tempe, 2-1/2 miles from ASU & close to everywhere you want to be. This 4 bedroom house features a full house remodel of EVERYTHING, including cabinets, granite counter tops, bathrooms, appliances, windows, recessed lights, and new paint. Newer A/C. Tile flooring everywhere makes it easy to keep a clean floor. Huge laundry room can be used for storage, office etc. Beautiful backyard has newly surfaced diving pool and deck, and huge covered patio. Ready for outdoor enjoyment, any time of year. 2 car garage has storage cabinets. Washer/dryer and fridge included. Yard & pool service included.Tenant pays for water/trash and electric. Owner pays for pool and yard maintenance. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator provided by owner.