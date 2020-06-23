All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1704 W VILLAGE Way

1704 West Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

1704 West Village Way, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available Now! Three bedrooms upstairs; full bathroom upstairs and half-bath room downstairs; nice size kitchen with breakfast bar; dining area at family room ; two patios; outside storage; grass common areas; community pool and tennis courts. TENANT PAYS WATER TO SUBMETERING SYSTEMS LLC 602-200-1905.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have any available units?
1704 W VILLAGE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have?
Some of 1704 W VILLAGE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 W VILLAGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1704 W VILLAGE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 W VILLAGE Way pet-friendly?
No, 1704 W VILLAGE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1704 W VILLAGE Way offer parking?
No, 1704 W VILLAGE Way does not offer parking.
Does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 W VILLAGE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have a pool?
Yes, 1704 W VILLAGE Way has a pool.
Does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have accessible units?
No, 1704 W VILLAGE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 W VILLAGE Way has units with dishwashers.
