Available Now! Three bedrooms upstairs; full bathroom upstairs and half-bath room downstairs; nice size kitchen with breakfast bar; dining area at family room ; two patios; outside storage; grass common areas; community pool and tennis courts. TENANT PAYS WATER TO SUBMETERING SYSTEMS LLC 602-200-1905.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have any available units?
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
What amenities does 1704 W VILLAGE Way have?
Some of 1704 W VILLAGE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 W VILLAGE Way currently offering any rent specials?
1704 W VILLAGE Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.