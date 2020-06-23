1704 W VILLAGE Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Available Now! Three bedrooms upstairs; full bathroom upstairs and half-bath room downstairs; nice size kitchen with breakfast bar; dining area at family room ; two patios; outside storage; grass common areas; community pool and tennis courts. TENANT PAYS WATER TO SUBMETERING SYSTEMS LLC 602-200-1905.