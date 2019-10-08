All apartments in Tempe
1703 E EL PARQUE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1703 E EL PARQUE Drive

1703 E El Parque Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1703 E El Parque Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Updated Tempe block home with newer A/C, roof. Brand new wood laminate flooring in most of home with tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Tiled fireplace in living room. Kitchen is updated with tiled counters and black appliances. Updated bathrooms. Master includes a tiled walk-in shower, walk-in closet and French doors to the pool area. Great south facing backyard with large covered patio and pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, park, schools, ASU and the 101 and 60 Freeways. All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive have any available units?
1703 E EL PARQUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive have?
Some of 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1703 E EL PARQUE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive has a pool.
Does 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 E EL PARQUE Drive has units with dishwashers.
