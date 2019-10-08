1703 E EL PARQUE Drive

Amenities

Updated Tempe block home with newer A/C, roof. Brand new wood laminate flooring in most of home with tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Tiled fireplace in living room. Kitchen is updated with tiled counters and black appliances. Updated bathrooms. Master includes a tiled walk-in shower, walk-in closet and French doors to the pool area. Great south facing backyard with large covered patio and pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, park, schools, ASU and the 101 and 60 Freeways. All appliances included.