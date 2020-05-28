168 W MYRNA Lane

Amenities

FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL******* *********** A stunning 4 bdrm/2 full bath, FULLY FURNISHED, home located on a great cul-de-sac lot in the highly sought after Warner Ranch community*Open floor plan with wonderful views of the sparkling FENCED diving pool*Neutral decor, parks, tennis courts, basketball courts*, Soccer field. We offer all utilities, cable, electric, water, amenities, linens, towels, dishes, pots pans , blender, coffee maker and more. Just bring your toothbrush and travel items.1 KING AND 3 QUEEN BEDS. SLEEPS 8 PEOPLE.POOL TABLE.