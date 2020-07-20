1631 E Weathervane Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Tempe Lakes with private pool - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located in the desirable Lakes community of Tempe. The home has great curb appeal with beautiful lawn and shrubbery. Recently installed artificial grass makes maintaining the landscape incredibly easy. The backyard has a large diving pool and spa surrounded by a mature custom landscape.



The house has an easy flowing floor plan with a great room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. In the great room there is a cozy fireplace with a large wood mantle. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances and a view window that looks out onto the backyard. The washer and dryer are located in the 2 car garage. All of the bedroom flooring has been recently updated with brand new carpet in 2 bedrooms and wood laminate in the master bedroom. The remaining of the living area has large ceramic tile.



The community has several amenities including a large lake, club house and restaurant. Tempe Lakes is located near entertainment, great restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-10, #60 & #101.This unfurnished home will not last long.



Total Move-In costs include $1900.rent + $1900.security deposit + $300.non refundable administrative fee = $4100. (plus applicable tax) Net monthly income requirement is $5700.



Please call 480.725.1225 to schedule your viewing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3047025)