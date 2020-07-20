All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1631 E Weathervane Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1631 E Weathervane Ln
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

1631 E Weathervane Ln

1631 East Weathervane Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1631 East Weathervane Lane, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tempe Lakes with private pool - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located in the desirable Lakes community of Tempe. The home has great curb appeal with beautiful lawn and shrubbery. Recently installed artificial grass makes maintaining the landscape incredibly easy. The backyard has a large diving pool and spa surrounded by a mature custom landscape.

The house has an easy flowing floor plan with a great room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. In the great room there is a cozy fireplace with a large wood mantle. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances and a view window that looks out onto the backyard. The washer and dryer are located in the 2 car garage. All of the bedroom flooring has been recently updated with brand new carpet in 2 bedrooms and wood laminate in the master bedroom. The remaining of the living area has large ceramic tile.

The community has several amenities including a large lake, club house and restaurant. Tempe Lakes is located near entertainment, great restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-10, #60 & #101.This unfurnished home will not last long.

Total Move-In costs include $1900.rent + $1900.security deposit + $300.non refundable administrative fee = $4100. (plus applicable tax) Net monthly income requirement is $5700.

Please call 480.725.1225 to schedule your viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3047025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 E Weathervane Ln have any available units?
1631 E Weathervane Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 E Weathervane Ln have?
Some of 1631 E Weathervane Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 E Weathervane Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1631 E Weathervane Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 E Weathervane Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1631 E Weathervane Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1631 E Weathervane Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1631 E Weathervane Ln offers parking.
Does 1631 E Weathervane Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 E Weathervane Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 E Weathervane Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1631 E Weathervane Ln has a pool.
Does 1631 E Weathervane Ln have accessible units?
No, 1631 E Weathervane Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 E Weathervane Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 E Weathervane Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College