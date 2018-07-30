All apartments in Tempe
1609 E DEL RIO Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:43 AM

1609 E DEL RIO Drive

1609 East Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1609 East Del Rio Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home in excellent location near shopping and entertainment and just minutes from the 60 & 101 freeways. Very low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back yards and 2 car garage with new epoxy chip flooring. Front door opens up to formal living room which separates bedrooms from kitchen/family room. Kitchen has island with farm style under mount resin sink, granite slab counters and brand new white cabinets with silver pulls and stainless steel appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Kitchen overlooks family room with wood burning brick fireplace and french doors to back patio. New neutral tone carpet and paint throughout. Full hall bath has blue/white scheme with frameless doors, European body spray panel system, tile shower with custom tile work and new cabinets, toilet and hardware. 3/4 Master bath has black/white scheme with frameless doors, shower body spray system, new cabinets, toilet and hardware. French double doors from family room or single door from kitchen leads to backyard which is perfect for entertaining with huge covered patio, low maintenance desert landscaping and diving pool. Pool service is included in the monthly rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 E DEL RIO Drive have any available units?
1609 E DEL RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 E DEL RIO Drive have?
Some of 1609 E DEL RIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 E DEL RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1609 E DEL RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 E DEL RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1609 E DEL RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1609 E DEL RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1609 E DEL RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 1609 E DEL RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 E DEL RIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 E DEL RIO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1609 E DEL RIO Drive has a pool.
Does 1609 E DEL RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1609 E DEL RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 E DEL RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 E DEL RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
