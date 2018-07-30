1609 E DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tempe home in excellent location near shopping and entertainment and just minutes from the 60 & 101 freeways. Very low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back yards and 2 car garage with new epoxy chip flooring. Front door opens up to formal living room which separates bedrooms from kitchen/family room. Kitchen has island with farm style under mount resin sink, granite slab counters and brand new white cabinets with silver pulls and stainless steel appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Kitchen overlooks family room with wood burning brick fireplace and french doors to back patio. New neutral tone carpet and paint throughout. Full hall bath has blue/white scheme with frameless doors, European body spray panel system, tile shower with custom tile work and new cabinets, toilet and hardware. 3/4 Master bath has black/white scheme with frameless doors, shower body spray system, new cabinets, toilet and hardware. French double doors from family room or single door from kitchen leads to backyard which is perfect for entertaining with huge covered patio, low maintenance desert landscaping and diving pool. Pool service is included in the monthly rent!