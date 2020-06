Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Charming 2,246 sq ft home with 4 bed/3 bath. Bedrooms have carpet, bathrooms have white cabinets and white tile surround in shower/tubs! Large kitchen with island and plenty of storage. 2 separate living rooms - 1 has a painted fireplace! Beautiful sun room off the back that brings you outside to the covered patio and large pool in the backyard!