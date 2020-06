1600 E Laguna Drive

Amenities

Available Aug 2nd, 2019! Owner is adding a 5th BR! THIS RENTS QUICKLY EVERY YEAR! NEW HIGH-END AC INSTALLED in 2017 LOW ENERGY BILLS! PERFECT HOUSE FOR ROOMMATES! PLENTY OF SPACE... SPARKLING POOL WITH MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!4 GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, 2ND MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS, HUGE LIVING ROOM AND HUGE GAME ROOM DOWNSTAIRS (POOL TABLE/MEDIA ROOM, ETC.) 3 LEVELS! Neutral Paint! *SLATE FIREPLACE, Newer WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. CABLE/SATELLITE WIRED, SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, CEILING FANS EVERYWHERE, LARGE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING- ASU, 60 AND 101 FREEWAYS, TEMPE TOWN LAKE, SCOTTSDALE. This home rents quickly EVERY YEAR....Early bird gets the worm!