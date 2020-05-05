All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue

1509 East Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1509 East Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Fantastic Tempe location accross from Sprouts grocery store. All tile floors in bathrooms kitchen and common areas. This home is light and bright with a large courtyard. The community is well kept with a beautiful pool and grassy areas. You can literally step out your front door and walk to restaurants, bars and grocery stores. The unit is on the Tempe orbit bus line, so you may catch a free ride to the library, ASU or Mill Ave. New Stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice in the door. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue have any available units?
1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue have?
Some of 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue offer parking?
No, 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue has a pool.
Does 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
