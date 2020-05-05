1509 E SOUTHERN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

Fantastic Tempe location accross from Sprouts grocery store. All tile floors in bathrooms kitchen and common areas. This home is light and bright with a large courtyard. The community is well kept with a beautiful pool and grassy areas. You can literally step out your front door and walk to restaurants, bars and grocery stores. The unit is on the Tempe orbit bus line, so you may catch a free ride to the library, ASU or Mill Ave. New Stainless steel refrigerator with water and ice in the door. Washer and dryer included.