Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1421 S OAKLEY Place

1421 South Oakley Place · No Longer Available
Location

1421 South Oakley Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the timeless appeal of this CHARMING home in Tempe's Historic UNIVERSITY PARK. Spectacular curb appeal, w/walking distance to ASU & Downtown Tempe, in the lush lot with the perfect front patio. Beautiful & spacious backyard offers privacy & the perfect place for entertaining. The ROOF & HVAC REPLACED LAST YEAR. Thoughtful interior upgrades include: new interior paint, plantation shutters, slate tile floors & French doors. The spacious family room offers ample natural light & vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts newer appliances & water filtration system. The large master suite features a walk-in closet & an updated master bathroom. Washer & dryer included. Landscaping included in rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 S OAKLEY Place have any available units?
1421 S OAKLEY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 S OAKLEY Place have?
Some of 1421 S OAKLEY Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 S OAKLEY Place currently offering any rent specials?
1421 S OAKLEY Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 S OAKLEY Place pet-friendly?
No, 1421 S OAKLEY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1421 S OAKLEY Place offer parking?
No, 1421 S OAKLEY Place does not offer parking.
Does 1421 S OAKLEY Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 S OAKLEY Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 S OAKLEY Place have a pool?
No, 1421 S OAKLEY Place does not have a pool.
Does 1421 S OAKLEY Place have accessible units?
No, 1421 S OAKLEY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 S OAKLEY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 S OAKLEY Place has units with dishwashers.
