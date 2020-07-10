1419 S Kenneth Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

The Kenneth, a new experience in Modern Living! 8 modern rental homes designed by Chen+Suchart Studio. Cutting-edge and award winning design that sets this a world apart from anything else. This home is a thoughtfully designed 3 BR space with 10' ceilings, beautifully finished baths, generous euro-style kitchen & details designed to offer a high-quality life. Thoughtful amenities from perforated metal entries, full height glazing & plug-in electric charger ready garages will make you never want to leave! The Kenneth was designed & built with the Modern Architecture lover in mind. Fully featured & ready to enjoy offering complete appliance package. Awesome location a short walk to the ASU Campus and light-rail.