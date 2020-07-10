All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1419 S Kenneth Place

1419 South Kenneth Place · No Longer Available
Location

1419 South Kenneth Place, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
The Kenneth, a new experience in Modern Living! 8 modern rental homes designed by Chen+Suchart Studio. Cutting-edge and award winning design that sets this a world apart from anything else. This home is a thoughtfully designed 3 BR space with 10' ceilings, beautifully finished baths, generous euro-style kitchen & details designed to offer a high-quality life. Thoughtful amenities from perforated metal entries, full height glazing & plug-in electric charger ready garages will make you never want to leave! The Kenneth was designed & built with the Modern Architecture lover in mind. Fully featured & ready to enjoy offering complete appliance package. Awesome location a short walk to the ASU Campus and light-rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 S Kenneth Place have any available units?
1419 S Kenneth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 S Kenneth Place have?
Some of 1419 S Kenneth Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 S Kenneth Place currently offering any rent specials?
1419 S Kenneth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 S Kenneth Place pet-friendly?
No, 1419 S Kenneth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1419 S Kenneth Place offer parking?
Yes, 1419 S Kenneth Place offers parking.
Does 1419 S Kenneth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 S Kenneth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 S Kenneth Place have a pool?
No, 1419 S Kenneth Place does not have a pool.
Does 1419 S Kenneth Place have accessible units?
No, 1419 S Kenneth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 S Kenneth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 S Kenneth Place has units with dishwashers.

