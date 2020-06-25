All apartments in Tempe
1400 E Wesleyan Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

1400 E Wesleyan Drive

1400 East Wesleyan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 East Wesleyan Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful, 4 bed / 2 bath Tempe home! Single story, nicely updated throughout, carpet in bedrooms, tile everywhere else, ceiling fans throughout, great floorplan with living room and family room off of large, eat in kitchen. And the kitchen is amazing- upgraded SS appliances, including built in GE side by side, upgraded cabinets, tons of storage, kitchen island, recessed lighting and more. Good size guest bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms, new blinds, the list goes on! Walk through the French doors to a (professionally) screened in patio and then out to your large paver patio. Desert landscaping front and back w/ quarterly service included, 2 car garage, even washer & dryer are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 E Wesleyan Drive have any available units?
1400 E Wesleyan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 E Wesleyan Drive have?
Some of 1400 E Wesleyan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 E Wesleyan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E Wesleyan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 E Wesleyan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1400 E Wesleyan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1400 E Wesleyan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 E Wesleyan Drive offers parking.
Does 1400 E Wesleyan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 E Wesleyan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 E Wesleyan Drive have a pool?
No, 1400 E Wesleyan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1400 E Wesleyan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 E Wesleyan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 E Wesleyan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 E Wesleyan Drive has units with dishwashers.
