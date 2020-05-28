1353 W 13TH Place

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This is a clean rental very close to ASU. This home is a regular home and is in a historic district of Tempe. It is about 1 1/4 miles away from ASU and there is a bus stop across the street. Carpet in the three bedrooms- the rest is tile and laminate wood flooring in the family room. Comes with a side by side refrig and a washer/dryer. Inside laundry. There is a dishwasher, flat top oven, Refrig, and built in micro in the kitchen. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms. There is block fencing around the whole property for the privacy you want. There is even a private courtyard with outdoor table. Large RV gate on the block wall facing the alley. NO HOA. Enjoy the Oversized 2 car garage with garage door opener. Carpets/Tile steam cleaned and whole house just pro-cleaned!