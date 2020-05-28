All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

1353 W 13TH Place

1353 West 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1353 West 13th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!!! This is a clean rental very close to ASU. This home is a regular home and is in a historic district of Tempe. It is about 1 1/4 miles away from ASU and there is a bus stop across the street. Carpet in the three bedrooms- the rest is tile and laminate wood flooring in the family room. Comes with a side by side refrig and a washer/dryer. Inside laundry. There is a dishwasher, flat top oven, Refrig, and built in micro in the kitchen. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms. There is block fencing around the whole property for the privacy you want. There is even a private courtyard with outdoor table. Large RV gate on the block wall facing the alley. NO HOA. Enjoy the Oversized 2 car garage with garage door opener. Carpets/Tile steam cleaned and whole house just pro-cleaned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 W 13TH Place have any available units?
1353 W 13TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1353 W 13TH Place have?
Some of 1353 W 13TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 W 13TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1353 W 13TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 W 13TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1353 W 13TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1353 W 13TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 1353 W 13TH Place offers parking.
Does 1353 W 13TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 W 13TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 W 13TH Place have a pool?
No, 1353 W 13TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1353 W 13TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1353 W 13TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 W 13TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1353 W 13TH Place has units with dishwashers.
