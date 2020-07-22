Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULE ONLINE @ https://showmojo.com/l/d721f3c0c2/1341-e-hall-st-tempe-az-85281 Vintage style Tempe home w/ large fenced yard and mature landscaping. Duplex is a 2 bed/1 bath. Newly remodeled kitchen & bathroom. Laminate floors throughout, w/ travertine tile in the kitchen. Screened porch in the backyard with a washer and dryer. Very quiet neighborhood in the heart of Tempe. Blocks from the light rail and bus stop. Minutes to ASU. Just down the street from Tempe Marketplace, with shopping, dining, and entertainment. Located close to the 101, 202, and 60. Tenant currently living in attached studio apartment pays 25% of utilities. Tenants responsible for 75% of SRP, water & trash. Rent is $1200.00 + 4% tax; $1200 sec deposit. $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 app fee. Pets OK with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. 600+ credit scores, income 3x's monthly rent, good rental history.