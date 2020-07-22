All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:35 PM

1341 E Hall St

1341 East Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1341 East Hall Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULE ONLINE @ https://showmojo.com/l/d721f3c0c2/1341-e-hall-st-tempe-az-85281 Vintage style Tempe home w/ large fenced yard and mature landscaping. Duplex is a 2 bed/1 bath. Newly remodeled kitchen & bathroom. Laminate floors throughout, w/ travertine tile in the kitchen. Screened porch in the backyard with a washer and dryer. Very quiet neighborhood in the heart of Tempe. Blocks from the light rail and bus stop. Minutes to ASU. Just down the street from Tempe Marketplace, with shopping, dining, and entertainment. Located close to the 101, 202, and 60. Tenant currently living in attached studio apartment pays 25% of utilities. Tenants responsible for 75% of SRP, water & trash. Rent is $1200.00 + 4% tax; $1200 sec deposit. $150.00 one-time admin fee. $55.00 app fee. Pets OK with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. 600+ credit scores, income 3x's monthly rent, good rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 E Hall St have any available units?
1341 E Hall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 E Hall St have?
Some of 1341 E Hall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 E Hall St currently offering any rent specials?
1341 E Hall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 E Hall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 E Hall St is pet friendly.
Does 1341 E Hall St offer parking?
No, 1341 E Hall St does not offer parking.
Does 1341 E Hall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 E Hall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 E Hall St have a pool?
No, 1341 E Hall St does not have a pool.
Does 1341 E Hall St have accessible units?
No, 1341 E Hall St does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 E Hall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 E Hall St does not have units with dishwashers.
