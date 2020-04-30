All apartments in Tempe
1333 E. Donner Dr.

1333 East Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1333 East Donner Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
1333 E. Donner Dr. Available 08/01/20 Huge gorgeous 5 bedroom Tempe home for rent - Looking for a big home with lots of space and room to entertain guests or house many people. This 3500 Sq foot home with 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath and pool and a backyard is your haven! High vaulted ceilings, 2 large family room areas plus a formal living/dining area. Huge master bedroom loft with walk in closets. This Tri-Level home has limited carpet and beautiful upgraded flooring making it easy to clean and take care of. Basement includes use of Projecter, Front yard landscaping and pool service included! Call to view it today!

Renters Insurance required
3.0% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
Pets upon approval, $300 per pet
$20 air filter fee in addition to rent
Call to view today!

(RLNE2277765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 E. Donner Dr. have any available units?
1333 E. Donner Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 E. Donner Dr. have?
Some of 1333 E. Donner Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 E. Donner Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1333 E. Donner Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 E. Donner Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 E. Donner Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1333 E. Donner Dr. offer parking?
No, 1333 E. Donner Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1333 E. Donner Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 E. Donner Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 E. Donner Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1333 E. Donner Dr. has a pool.
Does 1333 E. Donner Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1333 E. Donner Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 E. Donner Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 E. Donner Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
