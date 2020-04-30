Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1333 E. Donner Dr. Available 08/01/20 Huge gorgeous 5 bedroom Tempe home for rent - Looking for a big home with lots of space and room to entertain guests or house many people. This 3500 Sq foot home with 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath and pool and a backyard is your haven! High vaulted ceilings, 2 large family room areas plus a formal living/dining area. Huge master bedroom loft with walk in closets. This Tri-Level home has limited carpet and beautiful upgraded flooring making it easy to clean and take care of. Basement includes use of Projecter, Front yard landscaping and pool service included! Call to view it today!



Renters Insurance required

3.0% tax and processing fee in addition to rent

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

Pets upon approval, $300 per pet

$20 air filter fee in addition to rent

Call to view today!



