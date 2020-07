1325 East Steamboat Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool putting green hot tub tennis court

THIS BEAUTIFUL RENTAL ON THE WATERFRONT, IN THE LAKES COMMUNITY, LEAVES NO DETAIL UNATTENDED. IT HAS BEEN RENOVATED WITH AN UPSCALE DESIGN. INCLUDES HIGH EFFICIENCY WINDOWS/DOORS, TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, A GAS FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM AND ON THE OUTSIDE PATIO, GORGEOUS CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FANS IN EVERY ROOM. DOUBLE SINKS IN BOTH FULL BATHS. MASTER BATH INCLUDES MULTI HEAD SHOWER WITH SEPARATE JACUZZI TUB. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A WALL LENGTH CLOSET AND A BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE WATER. BACKYARD HAS PUTTING GREEN AND A BOAT DOCK. THIS LAKE COMMUNITY INCLUDES A POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND, TENNIS COURTS, CLUBHOUSE AND RESTAURANT. EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 101, CLOSE TO AIRPORT, SHOPPING. REQUIREMENTS: GOOD CREDIT, NO OPEN JUDGMENTS, COMBINED SALARY OF THREE TIMES THE RENT ON A MONTHLY BASIS. $55 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT, SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT, $150.00 ADMIN FEE, 4% MUNICIPAL TAX ADDED TO MONTHLY RENT