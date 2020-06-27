All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:26 AM

1315 E Susan Lane

1315 East Susan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1315 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This Tempe Gem in the heart of it all! Located perfectly between ASU and Old Town Scottsdale this gated community of River Run is highly sought after. This homes Master bedroom Suite is one of it's most desirable features! Plus, there is brand new carpet installed and the location couldn't be better, the back patio opens right out to the community pool and it's walking distance to the tennis & volleyball courts. The air-conditioned 2-car garage comes complete with built in cabinets and a utility sink. Be sure to check out the documents tab for some helpful market rental data too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 E Susan Lane have any available units?
1315 E Susan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 E Susan Lane have?
Some of 1315 E Susan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 E Susan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1315 E Susan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 E Susan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1315 E Susan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1315 E Susan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1315 E Susan Lane offers parking.
Does 1315 E Susan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 E Susan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 E Susan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1315 E Susan Lane has a pool.
Does 1315 E Susan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1315 E Susan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 E Susan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 E Susan Lane has units with dishwashers.
