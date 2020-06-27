1315 E Susan Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This Tempe Gem in the heart of it all! Located perfectly between ASU and Old Town Scottsdale this gated community of River Run is highly sought after. This homes Master bedroom Suite is one of it's most desirable features! Plus, there is brand new carpet installed and the location couldn't be better, the back patio opens right out to the community pool and it's walking distance to the tennis & volleyball courts. The air-conditioned 2-car garage comes complete with built in cabinets and a utility sink. Be sure to check out the documents tab for some helpful market rental data too.