Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities carport parking pool

1315 College AVE 21350819 (004) Available 07/08/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Tempe Rental! - Great Tempe rental home 60 yards from ASU campus! This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a private pool! This house has a family room, dining room, plus 3rd bedroom has a private entrance and a fireplace. Lots of tile for easy cleaning, carpet in the bedrooms for comfort. Very nice landscape in front and back. Home has a 1 car carport and 2 driveways.



(RLNE5795050)