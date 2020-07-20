All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:35 PM

1308 W 6TH Street

1308 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 8/1/19. Don't miss this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located just minutes from ASU! Prime location near ASU and freeways with easy access to Orbit or bus. Open, spacious floor plan with engineered hardwood flooring through out and tile in great room. Large den/office with access to front and back of house. Large windows through out allow abundant light. Generously sized bedrooms. Washer, dryer and all kitchen appliances included. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front yard. Backyard has large covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 W 6TH Street have any available units?
1308 W 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 W 6TH Street have?
Some of 1308 W 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 W 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 W 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 W 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1308 W 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1308 W 6TH Street offer parking?
No, 1308 W 6TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1308 W 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 W 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 W 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 1308 W 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 W 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 W 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 W 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 W 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
