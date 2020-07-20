1308 W 6TH Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/19. Don't miss this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located just minutes from ASU! Prime location near ASU and freeways with easy access to Orbit or bus. Open, spacious floor plan with engineered hardwood flooring through out and tile in great room. Large den/office with access to front and back of house. Large windows through out allow abundant light. Generously sized bedrooms. Washer, dryer and all kitchen appliances included. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front yard. Backyard has large covered patio!