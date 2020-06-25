All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:28 PM

1302 E MCNAIR Drive

1302 East Mcnair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1302 East Mcnair Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Dava-Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large corner lot home with community park 2 houses away. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in a few key rooms this home feels open. Loads of cabinets in the kitchen that opens into a eat in area. Large master bedroom & master bathroom is a retreat of its own with an over-sized tub with separate shower and double sinks. s, North / South facing lot, 2 huge Pine trees provide nice shade to home, nice small grass area, and a covered patio. Close to 101 and Route 60. Come see me today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 E MCNAIR Drive have any available units?
1302 E MCNAIR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 E MCNAIR Drive have?
Some of 1302 E MCNAIR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 E MCNAIR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1302 E MCNAIR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 E MCNAIR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1302 E MCNAIR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1302 E MCNAIR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1302 E MCNAIR Drive offers parking.
Does 1302 E MCNAIR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 E MCNAIR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 E MCNAIR Drive have a pool?
No, 1302 E MCNAIR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1302 E MCNAIR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1302 E MCNAIR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 E MCNAIR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 E MCNAIR Drive has units with dishwashers.
