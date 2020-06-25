1302 E MCNAIR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Large corner lot home with community park 2 houses away. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in a few key rooms this home feels open. Loads of cabinets in the kitchen that opens into a eat in area. Large master bedroom & master bathroom is a retreat of its own with an over-sized tub with separate shower and double sinks. s, North / South facing lot, 2 huge Pine trees provide nice shade to home, nice small grass area, and a covered patio. Close to 101 and Route 60. Come see me today.