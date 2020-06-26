All apartments in Tempe
1251 East Loma Vista Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:27 PM

1251 East Loma Vista Drive

1251 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1251 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in a fantastic Tempe location! 4 bedroom 2 bath single story. Freshly painted and move in ready! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tons of tile flooring. New carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, white appliances, and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with fireplace. Nice size lot with covered patio. Close to ASU, downtown Tempe and US 60.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=344129601

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 East Loma Vista Drive have any available units?
1251 East Loma Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 East Loma Vista Drive have?
Some of 1251 East Loma Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 East Loma Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1251 East Loma Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 East Loma Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 East Loma Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1251 East Loma Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1251 East Loma Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1251 East Loma Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 East Loma Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 East Loma Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1251 East Loma Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1251 East Loma Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1251 East Loma Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 East Loma Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 East Loma Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
