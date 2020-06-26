1251 East Loma Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in a fantastic Tempe location! 4 bedroom 2 bath single story. Freshly painted and move in ready! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, tons of tile flooring. New carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinet space, white appliances, and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with fireplace. Nice size lot with covered patio. Close to ASU, downtown Tempe and US 60.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



