Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

1233 E Marigold Ln

1233 East Marigold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1233 East Marigold Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1233 E Marigold Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281

Great Tempe Location at McKellips and Scottsdale Rd. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Extra large master bedrooms with 2 ceiling fans! Home has been freshly painted with new carpet and new insulation for lower AC bills. Entertainers delight with large covered patio great for summer BBQs. Pool is completely fenced. Pool service is included in rent. Bring your bathing suits and cool off for the rest of the summer! Inside w/d hookups. Refrigerator not included. Pets okay on approval.

(dishwwasher being replaced)

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 E Marigold Ln have any available units?
1233 E Marigold Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 E Marigold Ln have?
Some of 1233 E Marigold Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 E Marigold Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1233 E Marigold Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 E Marigold Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 E Marigold Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1233 E Marigold Ln offer parking?
No, 1233 E Marigold Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1233 E Marigold Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 E Marigold Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 E Marigold Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1233 E Marigold Ln has a pool.
Does 1233 E Marigold Ln have accessible units?
No, 1233 E Marigold Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 E Marigold Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 E Marigold Ln has units with dishwashers.
