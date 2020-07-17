1224 E Campus Dr

Amenities
Newly remodeled 5 bed 3 bathroom home in Tempe! - AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome to 1224 E Campus. Newly remodeled, this thoughtfully designed home is a true 5 bed 3 bath, with the master bath accessible via the hallway. The chef’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite waterfall countertop, and white shaker cabinets. The highly improved bathrooms are unlike anything else you may have seen available. All of the mirrors are 1 part glam and 1 part storage with built-in vanity lighting and cabinetry. Lounge by the pool or under the cabana while cooling your toes in the sand at Campus Beach. This home is a dream and will not last long!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,800 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,800
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Call listing agent for a video tour today!
Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE5881448)