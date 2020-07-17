All apartments in Tempe
1224 E Campus Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1224 E Campus Dr

1224 East Campus Drive · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1224 East Campus Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1224 E Campus Dr · Avail. now

$3,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Newly remodeled 5 bed 3 bathroom home in Tempe! - AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome to 1224 E Campus. Newly remodeled, this thoughtfully designed home is a true 5 bed 3 bath, with the master bath accessible via the hallway. The chef’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite waterfall countertop, and white shaker cabinets. The highly improved bathrooms are unlike anything else you may have seen available. All of the mirrors are 1 part glam and 1 part storage with built-in vanity lighting and cabinetry. Lounge by the pool or under the cabana while cooling your toes in the sand at Campus Beach. This home is a dream and will not last long!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $3,800 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,800
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5881448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 E Campus Dr have any available units?
1224 E Campus Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 E Campus Dr have?
Some of 1224 E Campus Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 E Campus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 E Campus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 E Campus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1224 E Campus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1224 E Campus Dr offer parking?
No, 1224 E Campus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1224 E Campus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 E Campus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 E Campus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1224 E Campus Dr has a pool.
Does 1224 E Campus Dr have accessible units?
No, 1224 E Campus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 E Campus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 E Campus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
