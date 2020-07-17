1224 E Campus Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Newly remodeled 5 bed 3 bathroom home in Tempe! - AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome to 1224 E Campus. Newly remodeled, this thoughtfully designed home is a true 5 bed 3 bath, with the master bath accessible via the hallway. The chef’s kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite waterfall countertop, and white shaker cabinets. The highly improved bathrooms are unlike anything else you may have seen available. All of the mirrors are 1 part glam and 1 part storage with built-in vanity lighting and cabinetry. Lounge by the pool or under the cabana while cooling your toes in the sand at Campus Beach. This home is a dream and will not last long!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $3,800 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,800

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5881448)