All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1222 S Roosevelt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1222 S Roosevelt St
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:06 AM

1222 S Roosevelt St

1222 South Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1222 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
$2,400 - Charming highly updated and beautifully cared for 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath Tempe home in heart of Mitchell Park, best neighborhood in old Tempe. Walking/biking distance to ASU, Mill, Tempe Town lake. Dark hardwood flooring through main areas, updated kitchen with stunning white/back granite. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. Neutral gray decorator paint and wall paper accents. clawfoot tub in bathroom, large covered patio front and back, new interior and exterior paint. Large irrigated yard with trees and shade, hanging lights in backyard for evening relaxation and enjoyment. Good credit and proof of ability to pay rent. Water, gas, hi-speed internet, landscape & pest control services and flood irrigation paid by landlord. No smoking, no drama.

*** Call or text owner 858-335-9946 - Thank you! ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 S Roosevelt St have any available units?
1222 S Roosevelt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 S Roosevelt St have?
Some of 1222 S Roosevelt St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 S Roosevelt St currently offering any rent specials?
1222 S Roosevelt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 S Roosevelt St pet-friendly?
No, 1222 S Roosevelt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1222 S Roosevelt St offer parking?
Yes, 1222 S Roosevelt St offers parking.
Does 1222 S Roosevelt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 S Roosevelt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 S Roosevelt St have a pool?
No, 1222 S Roosevelt St does not have a pool.
Does 1222 S Roosevelt St have accessible units?
No, 1222 S Roosevelt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 S Roosevelt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 S Roosevelt St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College