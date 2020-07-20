1222 S Roosevelt St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

$2,400 - Charming highly updated and beautifully cared for 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath Tempe home in heart of Mitchell Park, best neighborhood in old Tempe. Walking/biking distance to ASU, Mill, Tempe Town lake. Dark hardwood flooring through main areas, updated kitchen with stunning white/back granite. New ceiling fans in bedrooms. Neutral gray decorator paint and wall paper accents. clawfoot tub in bathroom, large covered patio front and back, new interior and exterior paint. Large irrigated yard with trees and shade, hanging lights in backyard for evening relaxation and enjoyment. Good credit and proof of ability to pay rent. Water, gas, hi-speed internet, landscape & pest control services and flood irrigation paid by landlord. No smoking, no drama.



*** Call or text owner 858-335-9946 - Thank you! ***