1221 S ROOSEVELT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL available until the end of September. 2 Bdrm, 1 Ba Fully Furnished. Peaceful & Serene. Begin your morning listening to birds chirp while enjoying the gazebo and water fountain. Relax & Enjoy. This home has been recently renovated. Wood laminate floor, quartz countertops. Cook top electric stove, refrigerator. Cook breakfast, lunch or dinner and have everything you need! Rental includes plates, cookware, glasses, utensils-all waiting for you. Outside seating for the morning sun & eating areas to enjoy the perfect weather. Washer & Dryer are included. Lift top table for work space, flat screen TV, Microwave, Convection Oven/Toaster, Coffee Maker, Dishwasher. All you need in your short term rental. Available until the end of September.