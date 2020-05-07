All apartments in Tempe
1221 S ROOSEVELT Street

1221 South Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1221 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM RENTAL available until the end of September. 2 Bdrm, 1 Ba Fully Furnished. Peaceful & Serene. Begin your morning listening to birds chirp while enjoying the gazebo and water fountain. Relax & Enjoy. This home has been recently renovated. Wood laminate floor, quartz countertops. Cook top electric stove, refrigerator. Cook breakfast, lunch or dinner and have everything you need! Rental includes plates, cookware, glasses, utensils-all waiting for you. Outside seating for the morning sun & eating areas to enjoy the perfect weather. Washer & Dryer are included. Lift top table for work space, flat screen TV, Microwave, Convection Oven/Toaster, Coffee Maker, Dishwasher. All you need in your short term rental. Available until the end of September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street have any available units?
1221 S ROOSEVELT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street have?
Some of 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1221 S ROOSEVELT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street offer parking?
No, 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street does not offer parking.
Does 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street have a pool?
No, 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street have accessible units?
No, 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 S ROOSEVELT Street has units with dishwashers.
