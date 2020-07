1219 W 10TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool fireplace

DON'T MISS THIS EXCEPTIONAL HOME! PERFECT TEMPE LOCATION. TILE IN KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, ENTRY WAY AND FAMILY ROOM, BERBER CARPET IN BEDROOMS. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. LARGE EAT IN-KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. GAS RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. MASTER IS LARGE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE LARGER THAN NORMAL. THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM With A SPARKING POOL JUST IN TIME FOR THE HEAT. FRONT YARD IS BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED. Landscaping and Pool Service included. !!