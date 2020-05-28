1215 E Lemon St Apt 117

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool volleyball court

For August. Great Tempe 2BR/2BA condo for for rent, steps from ASU campus. This unit offers two large bedrooms each with attached bathrooms. It has walk in closets and a nice private patio overlooking the pool & sand volleyball court. All appliances are included. Complete interior remodel completed in 2009 with all new counters, cabinets, flooring, paint and everything. This condo is currently occupied and will be available for lease in August. Email or call Janine at 480-588-5333 x1 for more information or to arrange a viewing. janine@azrentalhomes.com