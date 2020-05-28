All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

1215 E Lemon St Apt 117

1215 East Lemon Street · (480) 588-5333 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

1215 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
volleyball court
For August. Great Tempe 2BR/2BA condo for for rent, steps from ASU campus. This unit offers two large bedrooms each with attached bathrooms. It has walk in closets and a nice private patio overlooking the pool & sand volleyball court. All appliances are included. Complete interior remodel completed in 2009 with all new counters, cabinets, flooring, paint and everything. This condo is currently occupied and will be available for lease in August. Email or call Janine at 480-588-5333 x1 for more information or to arrange a viewing. janine@azrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 have any available units?
1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 have?
Some of 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 currently offering any rent specials?
1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 pet-friendly?
No, 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 offer parking?
Yes, 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 does offer parking.
Does 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 have a pool?
Yes, 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 has a pool.
Does 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 have accessible units?
No, 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 E Lemon St Apt 117 has units with dishwashers.
