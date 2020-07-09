1215 E. Broadmor

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bda8d45027 ---- *Available NOW One level single family home features: .Living room w/ ceiling fan and wood floor .Family room w/ ceiling fan .Kitchen w/ range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator .Laundry in outside storage w/ hookups only .Master bedroom has ceiling fan .Master bathroom has shower only and tile floor .One car carport- Covered .Desert front yard .Grass/desert rear yard w/ block fence 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$1195.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-Refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the the listing and term information before viewing the house and placing rental application as security deposits are non-refundable once paid.