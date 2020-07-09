All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1215 E. Broadmor
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:53 PM

1215 E. Broadmor

1215 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bda8d45027 ---- *Available NOW One level single family home features: .Living room w/ ceiling fan and wood floor .Family room w/ ceiling fan .Kitchen w/ range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator .Laundry in outside storage w/ hookups only .Master bedroom has ceiling fan .Master bathroom has shower only and tile floor .One car carport- Covered .Desert front yard .Grass/desert rear yard w/ block fence 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$1195.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-Refundable redecorating fee *Please be sure to review the the listing and term information before viewing the house and placing rental application as security deposits are non-refundable once paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 E. Broadmor have any available units?
1215 E. Broadmor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 E. Broadmor have?
Some of 1215 E. Broadmor's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 E. Broadmor currently offering any rent specials?
1215 E. Broadmor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 E. Broadmor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 E. Broadmor is pet friendly.
Does 1215 E. Broadmor offer parking?
Yes, 1215 E. Broadmor offers parking.
Does 1215 E. Broadmor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 E. Broadmor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 E. Broadmor have a pool?
No, 1215 E. Broadmor does not have a pool.
Does 1215 E. Broadmor have accessible units?
No, 1215 E. Broadmor does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 E. Broadmor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 E. Broadmor has units with dishwashers.

