1209 East Fremont Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with private patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing with your favorite beverage. Large bedrooms and plenty of storage. Community pool close by. Only minutes from downtown Tempe and light rail stop.

Don't miss out on this townhome you can call home.



Water, Sewer and Trash Included



Home is subject to 1.8% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.



Applications found at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.