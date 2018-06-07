All apartments in Tempe
1209 East Fremont Drive

1209 East Fremont Drive
Location

1209 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with private patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing with your favorite beverage. Large bedrooms and plenty of storage. Community pool close by. Only minutes from downtown Tempe and light rail stop.
Don't miss out on this townhome you can call home.

Water, Sewer and Trash Included

Home is subject to 1.8% monthly rental tax and 2% monthly admin fee. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at betterchoicehomes.com --> ''Find A Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 East Fremont Drive have any available units?
1209 East Fremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 East Fremont Drive have?
Some of 1209 East Fremont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 East Fremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 East Fremont Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 East Fremont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 East Fremont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1209 East Fremont Drive offer parking?
No, 1209 East Fremont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1209 East Fremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 East Fremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 East Fremont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1209 East Fremont Drive has a pool.
Does 1209 East Fremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 East Fremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 East Fremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 East Fremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
