117 W 10TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Updated, comfortable and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath home within walking distance from ASU.Ceramic tile. Updated kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops, plumbing fixtures, appliances.Inside Laundry Washer/Dryer included.Ceiling fans.Covered patio, private fenced yard with pretty landscaping and a fig tree.Front & back yard maintained by Landlord. Carport with two tandem spaces and extra parking in the back.You'll love the proximity to everything - walk to ASU, to downtown Tempe, to the new Whole Foods store, to Gammage Broadway shows, to Casey Moore's and Cartel cafe, to Sun Devil Stadium, to Tempe Town Lake . Close to Hway 202, 60 and 101, to light rail. Where else down town Tempe can you get such an updated home with a large yard, patio & parking for 4 cars for $1550 per month?!