Tempe, AZ
117 W 10TH Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

117 W 10TH Street

117 W 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

117 W 10th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Maple Ash

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated, comfortable and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath home within walking distance from ASU.Ceramic tile. Updated kitchen with brand new granite counter-tops, plumbing fixtures, appliances.Inside Laundry Washer/Dryer included.Ceiling fans.Covered patio, private fenced yard with pretty landscaping and a fig tree.Front & back yard maintained by Landlord. Carport with two tandem spaces and extra parking in the back.You'll love the proximity to everything - walk to ASU, to downtown Tempe, to the new Whole Foods store, to Gammage Broadway shows, to Casey Moore's and Cartel cafe, to Sun Devil Stadium, to Tempe Town Lake . Close to Hway 202, 60 and 101, to light rail. Where else down town Tempe can you get such an updated home with a large yard, patio & parking for 4 cars for $1550 per month?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W 10TH Street have any available units?
117 W 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W 10TH Street have?
Some of 117 W 10TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 W 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 117 W 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 117 W 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 117 W 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 117 W 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W 10TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 117 W 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 W 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 117 W 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 W 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
