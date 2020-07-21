1154 E Vaughn Street

Amenities

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1-Story Townhouse is located in Tempe at Lakeshore and Guadalupe across from Marco De Niza High School. With 1040 s.f. of living space this townhome offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, new full size washer dryer, storage room, and a private patio. New Carpet and paint throughout. Other amenities include ceiling fans, security door, new counter tops, dishwasher, and granite vanity. Quiet 4-plex, community pool and park. Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access to Phoenix, Gilbert or Mesa area. Visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry No Pets Allowed