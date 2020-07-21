All apartments in Tempe
1154 E Vaughn Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:44 PM

1154 E Vaughn Street

1154 East Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1154 East Vaughn Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Bradley Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 1-Story Townhouse is located in Tempe at Lakeshore and Guadalupe across from Marco De Niza High School. With 1040 s.f. of living space this townhome offers a large living room with vaulted ceilings, dining room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, new full size washer dryer, storage room, and a private patio. New Carpet and paint throughout. Other amenities include ceiling fans, security door, new counter tops, dishwasher, and granite vanity. Quiet 4-plex, community pool and park. Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access to Phoenix, Gilbert or Mesa area. Visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour. 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Sorry No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 E Vaughn Street have any available units?
1154 E Vaughn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 E Vaughn Street have?
Some of 1154 E Vaughn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 E Vaughn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1154 E Vaughn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 E Vaughn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1154 E Vaughn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1154 E Vaughn Street offer parking?
No, 1154 E Vaughn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1154 E Vaughn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 E Vaughn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 E Vaughn Street have a pool?
Yes, 1154 E Vaughn Street has a pool.
Does 1154 E Vaughn Street have accessible units?
No, 1154 E Vaughn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 E Vaughn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 E Vaughn Street has units with dishwashers.
