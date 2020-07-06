All apartments in Tempe
1149 W 10TH Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

1149 W 10TH Street

1149 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1149 West 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Show Stopping curb appeal on this remodeled Tempe home. Four large bedrooms, two custom baths and a beautiful diving pool. The front door leads to an open floor plan with wood plank tile that flows to the stunning custom kitchen! Stainless steel floating range hood highlights the Chef's kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, flow with the gray quartz counters and the glass tile backsplash. Master bathroom features a custom walk-in shower with a frameless glass enclosure and a designer vessel sink. The high quality work follows in the second bathroom with dual vanities and custom tile surround. Large backyard with covered patio and sparkling diving pool. Pool service included! New electrical round out this one of a kind home walking distance from ASU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 W 10TH Street have any available units?
1149 W 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1149 W 10TH Street have?
Some of 1149 W 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 W 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1149 W 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 W 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1149 W 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1149 W 10TH Street offer parking?
No, 1149 W 10TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1149 W 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1149 W 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 W 10TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 1149 W 10TH Street has a pool.
Does 1149 W 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1149 W 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 W 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 W 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.

