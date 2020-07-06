1149 W 10TH Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Show Stopping curb appeal on this remodeled Tempe home. Four large bedrooms, two custom baths and a beautiful diving pool. The front door leads to an open floor plan with wood plank tile that flows to the stunning custom kitchen! Stainless steel floating range hood highlights the Chef's kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, flow with the gray quartz counters and the glass tile backsplash. Master bathroom features a custom walk-in shower with a frameless glass enclosure and a designer vessel sink. The high quality work follows in the second bathroom with dual vanities and custom tile surround. Large backyard with covered patio and sparkling diving pool. Pool service included! New electrical round out this one of a kind home walking distance from ASU