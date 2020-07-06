All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1141 E REDFIELD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1141 E REDFIELD Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

1141 E REDFIELD Road

1141 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1141 East Redfield Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Just completed rehab on this single level 4 bedroom house. Beautiful 18 tile throughout--NO CARPET! Brand new kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, new cabinets, stainless sink, and lights. Bathrooms have new tiled showers, new bathtub, new vanities, sinks, lights, faucets. 2 newer sliding glass doors out to the 25 foot long covered patio and sparkling diving pool. Grass in the front and back yard are on auto timer. The oversized 2 car garage just received a new door and opener. Newer C-fans in each bedroom-6 fans total. No HOA. Single Level homes all around... Kyrene School district. Pool service is included. 5 min walk to the SRP Canal Trail System. Close to US60, 202, 101. Professionally cleaned and ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
1141 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 1141 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
1141 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 1141 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1141 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 1141 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 1141 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 1141 E REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 1141 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 1141 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College