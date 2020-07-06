1141 E REDFIELD Road

Amenities

Just completed rehab on this single level 4 bedroom house. Beautiful 18 tile throughout--NO CARPET! Brand new kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, new cabinets, stainless sink, and lights. Bathrooms have new tiled showers, new bathtub, new vanities, sinks, lights, faucets. 2 newer sliding glass doors out to the 25 foot long covered patio and sparkling diving pool. Grass in the front and back yard are on auto timer. The oversized 2 car garage just received a new door and opener. Newer C-fans in each bedroom-6 fans total. No HOA. Single Level homes all around... Kyrene School district. Pool service is included. 5 min walk to the SRP Canal Trail System. Close to US60, 202, 101. Professionally cleaned and ready for move in!