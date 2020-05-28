All apartments in Tempe
1123 E Loma Vista Dr

1123 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1123 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1123 E Loma Vista Dr Available 08/03/20 Large 6 Bedroom near Broadway & Rural! NEW POOL WITH SWIM UP BAR! - Home 100% remodeled in 2016, I mean everything! Granite / Quartz Counters! Stone/Tile Showers! 3 Baths with Showers. New pool in 2018. Home finished in a contemporary design. Lawn service included. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

Home is off Terrace Rd near QT gas station on Broadway. Lots of tile floors. Dual pane windows. Fireplace. All bedrooms good sized.

Visit our website to see this tour schedule times!

http://www.krkrealty.com/rental-homes-in-phoenix/houses-for-rent-tour-schedule/

Krk Realty owned by Kevin Kirkwood and has been renting homes in Tempe for over 20 years. I include weekly pool service, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2020 will end 7/31/21 (two and three yr leases also available)
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be in tour format. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Holding a property

Deposit $500 to Krk Realty Trust Account
1. The individual who is going to pay $500 holding deposit to apply online to home at www.krkrealty.com and pay $40 application fee
2. If the home is not on website please send name and email to Admin@KrkRealty.com
3. Once application is received a link will be sent to pay the $500 fee.
When deposit is received you will have 48 hours to have all applications to be received
If your application is approved, you will receive lease agreement to e-sign
1. You will have 7 days to review, sign and deposit the remaining security deposit due
2. Security deposit is equal to one months rent ($250 is a non-refundable processing fee, the balance is refundable based on the condition of the home at time of move out)

Terms:

Once the deposit is received landlord will not process applications from any other groups for 48 hours.
If you do not complete applications or are approved and decide you do not want to rent the property anymore, you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are approved and do not sign the lease with in the 7 days allowed you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are declined to rent the property your $500 deposit will be refunded via check with in 7 days.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

Tempe Please be advised Tempe has an ordinance that no more than three unrelated individuals live in a single-family residence

Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. Rent will increase if Police at are home and issue City Fines. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard

(RLNE2117727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

